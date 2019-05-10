Automobile Barcelona's Centenary Brings Together All the Players in the Automotive Sector

BARCELONA, Spain, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Automobile Barcelona, the International Motor Show organised by Fira de Barcelona will celebrate an historic edition to mark its centenary year. The event will show visitors the latest developments of 45 car makers and will offer them the opportunity to travel to the future to learn about the technologies that will change vehicles and mobility such as autonomous cars or cars that can fly. They will also be able to travel back in time to the past of the automotive industry and revisit the last 100 years of the Show through exhibitions and immersive shows.

The Show - which will be held in the emblematic Montjuïc venue from 11th to 19th May - will spread over 150,000m2 and will be structured in three main themes: Motor Show dedicated to the new developments of the 45 participating car makers and to the technological developments that are transforming vehicles - connectivity, artificial intelligence, electrification, the Internet of Things, etc. - and mobility; a second, Connected Street, where visitors will be able to experiment and experience technologies such as autonomous driving and discover vehicles such as the PAL-V capable of being converted into a helicopter according to the driver's needs; and a third, under the name Road to 100 , will bring together a special programme of activities focused on the 100-year history of the event, including an unprecedented immersive show and an exhibition of cars from the last century.

The Great International Showcase

Automobile Barcelona will be once again the great international showcase where the most important brands will premiere their latest models. The show, the only one in Spain with the international recognition of the OICA (Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles), will feature the historic figure of 45 exhibiting car makers -a 50% growth- that will present a total of 42 car premieres.

The show will feature Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Citroën, Cupra, Dacia, DR automobiles, EasyMile, Ferrari, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Ford, Hispano Suiza, Honda, Hyundai, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Lexus, Lotus, Maserati, Mazda, Mercedes Benz, Mercedes Benz Vans, Mini, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Pal-V, Piaggio Commercial Vehicle, Porsche, Renault, Seat, Skoda, Smart, Subaru, Suzuki, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo. Among the 130 exhibitors are other industry-related companies such as Repsol, Iberdrola and Circutor.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/883911/Automobile_Barcelona_Exhibition.jpg)

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876990/Automobile_Barcelona_Logo.jpg)

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/659718/Fira_Barcelona_Logo.jpg)