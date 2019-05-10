Command Alkon: Annual UK Precast Show, PRECAST2019, Attracts Professionals in the Concrete and Construction Space

Attendees Gather to Browse Latest Products and Technologies, Engage with Industry Peers, and Participate in Top Class Seminar Program

BRISTOL, United Kingdom, May 10, 2019, the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction's Heavy Work, is proud to exhibit at PRECAST2019 on May 16 at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. With more than 70 exhibitors and more than 500 delegates expected to attend, the exhibition is a fantastic forum to meet new customers, discuss innovations and new technologies, and network with others in the concrete and construction industry.

"Many shows include anything within the construction materials space. Not this show - it's focused on Precast Concrete," said David Taylor, UK Area Sales Manager at Command Alkon. "Attendees leave with further knowledge of best practices and problem solving strategies through collaboration and educational seminar sessions."

Command Alkon will be showcasing these technologies that manage your concrete process easily, ef?ciently and intelligently with optimal water dosing, which forms the basis of your product quality.

COMMANDbatch CP

Opening Hours:

Thursday, May 16 - 8.45-16.00

From 9.15-10.00, David Taylor will be hosting a seminar session titled, "Take Control of Your Moisture Management." During the seminar, David will discuss how embracing modern technology can help deliver consistently high-quality concrete by calculating the correct quantity of water in each and every mix.

For more information about PRECAST2019, visit the event page here .

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction's Heavy Work, we're dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit europe.commandalkon.com .

