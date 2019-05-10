After signing multiple PPAs for big solar projects in the Iberian peninsula as a buyer of electricity, the Spanish utility has announced it intends sell power from its own solar facilities. The planned PV plant portfolio will be spread across Andalucía, Castilla la Mancha and Murcia.From pv magazine Spain. The Audax Renovables unit of Spanish energy company Audax has announced it will build a portfolio of PV power plants in its homeland with an aggregate generation capacity of some 320 MW, of which 60 MW are already in an advanced stage of development. In a filing made to Spain's National Securities ...

