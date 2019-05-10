Green Coating Manufacturers in APEJ Investing Profoundly in Architectural Coatings, Reports Fact.MR Study

ROCKVILLE, Maryland, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --While analyzing the various trends and opportunities existing in the architectural coatings market, Fact.MR has published a new study that discourse exact specifics associated to demand and revenue acquisition at the global level. It was noted that demand in the architectural coatings market easily surpassed 33,000,000 tons by 2018 end. The study titled "Architectural Coatings Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 to 2027", includes other essential market factors such as market size (US$ Bn), Y-o-Y growth, market dynamics, value chain along with market share comparison focusing on various segments.

According to this intelligent report, the demand for architectural coatings uphold a steady position inclined by the vigorous growth in the global construction industry. Furthermore, reconstruction and renovation of prevailing structures across diverse countries are additionally contributing towards the development of architectural coatings market. The overall growth across the target market is anticipated to remain moderate at 4.1% CAGR in terms of volume during the period between 2018 and 2027.

Request For Sample Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2374

APEJ to Record Compelling Domination in Architectural Coatings Market

Talking about the geographical propagation, APEJ is expected to remain as the dominant region in the architectural coatings market for the coming years. The advancement in economy merged with evolution of middle class is likely to push demand for residential construction across India and China. Since most of the construction projects make use of solvent-based coatings and paints, the growth of architectural coatings market is projected to hit a positive track.

In addition, the emergence of eco-friendly coatings in the recent years has been actively accepted by governments across APEJ. Interestingly, research institutes as well as green coating manufacturers are heavily investing in the research and development of pioneering raw materials and technologies aimed at manufacturing eco-friendly and non-hazardous architectural coatings.

Browse Full Report on Architectural Coatings Market with TOC- https://www.factmr.com/report/2374/architectural-coatings-market

UV Curable Resins & Associated Applications Tend to Deliver Growth Prospects

In the past few years, there has been a rise in usage of radiation curing technology directed at buildings, interior and exterior coatings. As a result, the demand for UV curable resins across the architectural coatings sector has delivered growing numbers. Furthermore, with environmental concerns taking the front seat and legislation to limit VOC emission gets intensified, the demand for UV curable fluorine-containing resins is expected to swell ominously.

It is observed that solvent UV curable coatings has acquired an important position among non-flammable liquids, resulting in fire protection as well as plummeting handling hazards in comparison to other solvent-based coatings. The effectiveness of UV curable resins has found its place across wide applications linked to building exterior and interior. On a broader canvas, the UV resins based architectural coatings are receiving higher traction from the automotive and construction industry.

Have Any Question? Ask Our Industry Experts- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2374

Competitive Backdrop

As the report reaches its conclusion, the architectural coatings market is examined on the basis of the competitive landscape. Readers can access information concerning the leading companies in the market. Furthermore, knowledge about SWOT analysis together with dashboard view of the major players from the architectural coatings market are diligently included in the assessment. Some of the major players mentioned in the report are AkzoNobel, The Sherwin-Williams Co., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Axalta Coating Systems, The Valspar Corp., BASF Coatings and Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Popular Chemical Industry Reports from Fact.MR

Epoxy Curing Agents Market- The epoxy curing agents market is witnessing incremental growth with the increasing demand for epoxy curing agents in a variety of industrial applications. The demand for epoxy curing agents is expected to remain highest, as it is likely to contribute to the market growth with the largest revenue share of approximately US$ 1.8 billion by the end of 2028.

Blow Fill Seal Technology Market- The blow fill seal technology market is estimated to witness prolific growth during the 2018-2027 period. Growing demand for efficient packaging solution in pharmaceuticals and F&B industries is estimated to be the key factor driving the growth of the blow fill seal technology market.

Advanced Ceramics Market- Advanced ceramics sales surpassed 40,500 MT in 2018, according to a recent Fact.MR study. As the shift toward low-carbon economy becomes pervasive, key players in the advanced ceramics market are eyeing potential gains from the piezoelectric space.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that's why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Rohit Bhisey

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg