Pre-engineered Buildings Market Worth $25.0 Billion by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Pre-engineered Buildings Market by Structure (Single-story, Multi-story), Application (Warehouses & industrial, Infrastructure, Commercial), & Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Pre-Engineered Buildings Market is projected to reach USD 25.0 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2019. Factors such as rapid industrialization, growth in the infrastructural investments, an increase in the use of steel in building & construction, and rising demand for sustainable buildings drive the pre-engineered buildings market.

The single-story segment is projected to dominate the global pre-engineered buildings market through 2024

The single-story segment is projected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. The demand for single-story pre-engineered buildings is driven by their wide range of applications in the industrial sector (factories, workshops, warehouses, cold storages, steel mills, and assembly plants), the commercial sector (showrooms, supermarkets, offices, shopping centers, exhibition halls, restaurants, logistic centers, and multi-purpose buildings), public buildings (schools, hospitals, conference halls, laboratories, museums, and stadiums), and others (farms, utility centers, pump stations, aircraft hangers, and airport terminals).

The warehouses & industrial segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the pre-engineered buildings market during the forecast period

The warehouses & industrial segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the development of factories, production plants, R&D centers, and warehouses, because of the growing manufacturing sector and industrial expansion in developed and developing regions. Further, the growth of the retail and e-commerce industry generates the demand for warehouses, supermarkets, and distribution centers, thereby supporting the pre-engineered buildings market growth.

Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share in the pre-engineered buildings market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in 2018 and is also projected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The key factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific pre-engineered buildings market are the growth in the residential and non-residential construction industry, huge investments in the infrastructural sector, and rapid industrialization in the developing countries of Asia Pacific. Furthermore, various benefits of these buildings, including time & cost efficiency and reduced environmental impact, as compared to cast-in-situ construction, are fueling the demand for these buildings in the developing countries of Asia Pacific.

The key players operating in the Pre-Engineered Buildings Market include BlueScope Steel (Australia), NCI Building Systems (US), Nucor Corporation (US), Kirby Building Systems (Kuwait), Zamil Steel Holding Company (Saudi Arabia), ATCO (Canada), Lindab Group (Sweden), PEBS Pennar (India), PEB Steel Buildings (Vietnam), and Everest Industries (India). These players have adopted various growth strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market share.

