Impelsys welcomes T V Vinod Kumar as Chief Operating Officer to propel its next phase of growth

NEW YORK, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Impelsys Inc., a market pioneer in EdTech (Education Technology) solutions across diverse industry verticals including healthcare and publishing, today announced the appointment of T V Vinod Kumar , an IT Veteran with 30 years' experience as the Chief Operating Officer, a new position created within the company to drive its growth and expansion strategies.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/885136/VinodKumarCOO.jpg

"Vinod is a seasoned and trusted leader who has first-hand experience of the challenges of building a thriving billion dollar technology business," said Sameer Shariff, Founder and CEO, Impelsys Inc. "As we embark on the next phase of growth and expansion strategies following our rapid progress over the last few years, I'm confident that Vinod will bring in a different perspective towards achieving our purpose and vision."

Effective immediately, Vinod will assume responsibility of driving growth and efficiency across various functions including product development, services delivery, quality control, sales and marketing, human resources, and other operational areas.

"Impelsys is a growing entity and a foremost authority in digital content and online learning space, I'm incredibly excited to be a part of its vision and help lead the company to it next phase of innovation and growth," said Vinod Kumar on taking over his new role as COO.

Prior to joining Impelsys, Vinod worked at Wipro Limited for over 30 years in several key roles spanning across delivery and operations management for development centers, large account management, acquisitions and integrations across various Industry verticals, including Retail, Consumer Goods, Transportation, Government, Manufacturing and Technology. In his last role at Wipro, Vinod served as Vice President and Head of Global Delivery & Operations of Wipro's Manufacturing and Technology Business. In this role, Vinod managed over 22,000 employees and was responsible for revenues of over USD 1.7 Billion.

About Impelsys

Operating since 2001, Impelsys is a purpose-driven business committed to its vision of making the world a better place by helping spread knowledge through technology. Impelsys today is a leading provider of technology solutions and services for education providers, publishers and enterprises - managing content and learning delivery on their flagship platform - iPublishCentral Suite, the World's Most Comprehensive Read-to-Learn Solution. Impelsys provides courseware development and content engineering services across digital product development lifecycle, helping clients build new digital products ranging from eBooks to simulations to online courseware.