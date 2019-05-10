ERGO Digital IT, MuleSoft and Yorkshire Building Society Feature in the May Issue of BizClik Media's FinTech Magazine

NORWICH, England, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative, Norwich-based digital media company BizClik Media has released its latest issue of FinTech Magazine.

"We are the agile and technology facilitators of digital transformation," says Joe Lapierre, CEO of ERGO Digital IT. It's a bold claim by the unit of insurance company ERGO Group, backed up by a measured and focused strategy for applying disruptive technologies and methodologies to the evolving insurance space.

For the magazine's lead feature, FinTech explores how ERGO Digital IT has been instrumental in supporting its parent company to remain at the forefront of the industry.

The magazine also takes a look at MuleSoft, a leading provider of integration software which enables businesses to connect applications, data and devices - a vital piece of the finance industry puzzle. Danny Healy explains how APIs can form the 'digital glue' for connecting businesses in an open banking landscape.

Don't forget to take a look at the other in-depth company reports on Yorkshire Building Society Group, DNB, Judo Bank, Department of Finance, Affinity Plus Credit Union and Alliant Credit Union. Each organisation is leveraging technology to transform its operations and enhance the experience of highly valued customers.

For this month's Top 10 article, FinTech Magazine chooses some of its favourite mobile wallet platforms, and as always brings readers a list of upcoming must-see industry events.

Read the latest issue here.

About FinTech Magazine

FinTech Magazine is an innovative content platform and community providing industry-leading insight, news, analysis and reports for digital and IT leaders in the world of finance as it undergoes a significant technology transformation.

A digital media platform aimed at executives and business leaders, the FinTech brand encompasses a website which is regularly updated with the latest news and insights from the worlds of technology and finance, as well as a monthly magazine featuring interviews with experts in the fields on topics ranging from blockchain and mobile payments to cybersecurity and insurtech.

As the industry continues to be disrupted by the advent of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, cashless payments and open banking, look no further than FinTech Magazine where we grill top-tier CTOs, CIOs and more about the digital transformation journeys of leading global businesses and find out how the experts are navigating this exciting new landscape.

FinTech Magazine is powered by BizClikMedia, a dynamic and disruptive digital media company.

About BizClik Media

BizClik Media Ltd is a diverse, multi-platform digital media company focusing on the global B2B marketplace.

We have a passion for great content and we collaborate with the world's most inspiring and innovative business leaders to deliver only the best, most engaging and relevant content to you.

With a trusted and recognised publishing portfolio that is home to over 16 brands, including e-magazines and web platforms, combined with our social media marketing and data marketing tools, we have the experience, approach and know-how, to deliver your brand in front of the people that matter.

