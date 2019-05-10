A research team has applied a waterproof coating obtained from graphite to a perovskite cell intended to power the production of hydrogen underwater. The cell is said to have worked underwater longer than expected.Scientists at the University of Bath's center for sustainable chemical technologies are planning to use perovskite-based solar cells for the production of hydrogen. In the Graphite-protected CsPbBr3 perovskite photoanodes functionalised with water oxidation catalyst for oxygen evolution in water report, published in Nature Communications, the research team claims to have developed a ...

