Haag-Streit UK Looks Forward to a Successful RCOphth Congress 2019

HARLOW, England, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Haag-Streit UK (HS-UK), the leading manufacturer and distributor of gold-standard optometry and ophthalmic equipment, is pleased to announce it will be exhibiting at Royal College of Ophthalmologists (RCOphth) Annual Congress on 20th - 23rd May 2019 at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow.



HS-UK is exhibiting on stand O, alongside sister company John Weiss & Son. This is the first year that HS-UK and John Weiss & Son have shared a stand at the Congress.

HS-UK be showcasing a number of ophthalmic devices from the Haag-Streit portfolio, including the; LENSTAR biometer, BQ 900 slit lamp with IM 900 imaging system and Octopus 900 perimeter.



Other products being exhibited will include the Eye Cubed diagnostic ultrasound device, innovative AngioVue OCT-A and iFusion OCT systems and the Tango Reflex and Integre Pro-scan lasers.

John Weiss & Son will be showcasing a range of gold-standard surgical equipment, as well as the Haag-Streit Surgical Hi-R NEO 900 microscope.

Sharon Mills, HS-UK Marketing Manager, said, "I am really excited that we will be sharing our stand with John Weiss at this year's RCOphth event. I believe the future of ophthalmology will see a fusion between diagnostic examination and surgical procedures, so we are delighted to be able to showcase gold-standard equipment from both HS-UK and John Weiss together, at this key event."

