Dr. Xiong Li, CEO of NetDragon, Mr. Yu Biao, Senior VP of NetDragon and Chairman of Elernity (China), Mr. Robert Yu, Head of LEGO Education Greater China, and Ms. Chen Feng, Principal of Fujian Preschool Education College attended the signing ceremony



HONG KONG, May 10, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or "the Company") (Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, is excited to announce that its educational subsidiary Elernity has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on STEAM education cooperation with LEGO Education and Fujian Preschool Education College at the Digital Maritime Silk Road Sub-forum of the 2nd Digital China Summit on 7 May, and will jointly provide pre-school STEAM teacher training and practice in the future. Dr. Xiong Li, CEO of NetDragon, Mr. Yu Biao, Senior Vice President of NetDragon and Chairman of Elernity (China), Mr. Chen Changjie, Vice President of NetDragon, Mr. Robert Yu, Head of LEGO Education Greater China, and four representatives from Fujian Preschool Education College, Mr. Bao Shimei, Secretary of Party Committee, Ms. Chen Feng, Principal, Mr. Li Jia, Deputy Secretary of Party Committee and Secretary of the Disciplinary Commission, and Mr. Zheng Xiaosheng, Vice Principal, participated in the signing ceremony of the MOU.The Digital Maritime Silk Road Sub-forum of the 2nd Digital China Summit was hosted by NetDragon. As one of the most important events of the Digital China Summit this year, the Digital Maritime Silk Road Sub-forum focused on the theme of "Digital Maritime Silk Road Empowering High-quality Development", the agenda of the event includes keynote speeches, Summit dialogues, and series of activities of the Digital Maritime Silk Road.As one of the partners of LEGO Education, NetDragon has been focusing on introducing LEGO Education products and increasing the reach. Meanwhile, NetDragon continues exchange ideas and collaborate with the Department of Education and high schools on teacher training cooperation and curriculum development. On the other hand, NetDragon's cooperation with Fujian Preschool Education College has covered various fields of digital education, such as VR smart classrooms. In the future, riding on Fujian Preschool Teacher Training Centre and Fujian Preschool Teacher Remote Training Centre's extensive experience in organization and construction, LEGO Education's rich STEAM hands-on learning tools, as well as NetDragon's technical advantages in content development, education resources, AI, AR, VR and distribution channels, the three parties will commence a series of in-depth preschool STEAM teacher training and practice. With the support of Digital Maritime Silk Road as a linkage platform, NetDragon can cooperate with partners to promote the development of STEAM education in China, and the localization of advanced education resources. With the cooperation between NetDragon, LEGO Education and Fujian Preschool Education College, the three parties will jointly collaborate on STEAM curriculum in digital format, explore new models of education, and therefore, set up a new benchmark for the cooperation of STEAM learning.NetDragon has been actively responding to the Digital Maritime Silk Road Initiative and its educational products cover more than 1.3 million classrooms in 192 countries with more than 100 million registered users. As a leading enterprise in digital education, NetDragon will connect the construction of the "The Belt and Road Initiative" with education technology, and promote China's advanced digital education technology and teaching concepts across the "Belt and Road" countries. It will also continue to introduce high-quality overseas education concepts, contents and technologies to enhance digital education and economy.About NetDragon Websoft Holdings LimitedNetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) is a global leader in building internet communities with a long track record of developing and scaling multiple internet and mobile platforms that impact hundreds of millions of users. These include China's number one online gaming portal, 17173.com, and China's most influential smartphone app store platform, 91 Wireless, which was sold to Baidu for US$1.9 billion in 2013 as the largest Internet M&A transaction in China.Established in 1999, NetDragon is one of the most reputable and well-known online game developers in China with a history of successful game titles including Eudemons Online, Heroes Evolved and Conquer Online. In recent years, NetDragon has also started to scale its online education business on the back of management's vision to create the largest global online learning community, and to bring the "classroom of the future" to every school around the world.For more information, please visit www.netdragon.comFor investor enquiries, please contact:NetDragon Websoft Holdings LimitedMs. Maggie ZhouSenior Director of Investor RelationsTel.: +852 2850 7266 / +86 591 8754 3120Email: maggie@nd.com.cnWebsite: www.nd.com.cn/irSource: NetDragon Websoft Holdings LimitedCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.