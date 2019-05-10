Duos Technologies Group, Inc.: Duos Technologies to Launch Next Generation Automated Pantograph Inspection System for Transit Rail

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2019 / Duos Technologies, Inc., the operating subsidiary of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ("Duos" or the "Company") (OTCQB: DUOT), a provider of intelligent security analytical technology solutions, announced the launch of its next-generation automated pantograph inspection system ('apis3D') for transit and light rail train inspection, which the Company believes will accelerate the industry's ongoing transition towards automated inspection systems.

The apis3D product line offers real-time, intelligent video scanning of critical pantograph hardware with robust inspection and archival capabilities across an IP-based network. Images are collected at track speeds with no impact to rail operations and sent for remote inspection to rail car inspectors via an intuitive video management and workflow software platform. This process eliminates the need for difficult manual inspections and is expected to significantly enhance maintenance operations and minimize unplanned downtime.

With delivered systems expected to be available in the third quarter of 2019, the latest generation of apis3D expands extensively upon the existing set of features. Enhancements include the addition of three-dimensional ('3D') views of the pantograph, ultra-high-resolution imagery, and the integration of artificial intelligence ('AI')-based image analytics. These upgrades are aimed to provide a fully automated solution for defect flagging and notification with accuracy rates consistently above 98%.

'The transit rail industry is always looking for solutions that improve safety and decrease operational costs,' said Gianni Arcaini, CEO of Duos Technologies. 'The next generation of our apis3D product line offers true AI-based inspection in a package that meets both of those needs.'

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCQB: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc., provides advanced intelligent security and analytical technology solutions with a strong portfolio of intellectual property. The Company's core competencies include intelligent technologies that combine machine learning, artificial intelligence and advanced video analytics that are delivered through its proprietary integrated enterprise command and control centraco platform. The Company provides its broad range of technology solutions with an emphasis on mission critical security, inspection and operations within the rail transportation, retail, petrochemical, government, and banking sectors. Duos Technologies also offers professional and consulting services for large data centers. For more information, visit www.duostech.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking terminology such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'may,' 'will,' ' should,' 'anticipates,' 'plans,' or similar expressions or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause Duos Technologies Group, Inc.'s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A in Duos' Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in Duos' filings with the SEC.

