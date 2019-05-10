Inawisdom is delighted to announce its partnership with Drax Group which is harnessing incredible results for the B2B renewable electricity supplier. By utilising the latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) tools from AI innovators, Inawisdom and Amazon Web Services (AWS), Drax Group has transformed its data insight and customer intelligence to personalise the services it provides to its customers, through its B2B energy supply businesses Opus Energy and Haven Power.

As a leading light in the renewable energy market, Drax Group is passionate about providing innovative and sustainable solutions for customers and has a mission to enable a zero carbon, lower cost energy future. As part of this initiative, Drax wants to identify any anomalies in energy usage, to help demonstrate to customers that it really understands how they're using their electricity. Drax Group partnered with Inawisdom to deploy state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence across its data and has since been able to provide a much higher standard of customer service.

"Our relationship with Drax Group has been a success story from the start," said Neil Miles, CEO and co-founder of Inawisdom. "The utility sector is one of our core industries where AI and ML is proving a powerful instrument. Together with AWS, we were able to use our rapid deployment model to quickly find the real value in the data Drax held and help it to achieve goals effectively and efficiently".

"Our partnership with Inawisdom and AWS has enabled us to draw insight and intelligence from our data, which was previously too complex to see," reported Bjoern Reinke, Smart Director from Drax Group. "We can now immediately identify unusual usage and respond accordingly, providing many benefits for our customers and in turn Drax Group's B2B supply businesses. The speed this capability has been provided is a revelation".

Inawisdom was a sponsor at this year's landmark AWS Summit in London where Bjoern Reinke presented the more in-depth story of Drax Group's strategy and results using the latest AI and ML tools from Inawisdom and AWS.

About Drax

Drax Group's ambition is to enable a zero carbon, lower cost energy future. Its 2,600-strong staff operate across three principal areas of activity electricity generation, electricity sales to business customers and compressed wood pellet production.

Power generation:

Drax owns and operates a portfolio of flexible, low carbon and renewable electricity generation assets across Britain. The assets include the UK's largest power station, based at Selby, North Yorkshire, which supplies six percent of the country's electricity needs.

Having converted two thirds of Drax Power Station to use sustainable biomass instead of coal it has become the UK's biggest renewable power generator and the largest decarbonisation project in Europe.

Its pumped storage, hydro and energy from waste assets in Scotland include Cruachan Power Station a flexible pumped storage facility within the hollowed-out mountain Ben Cruachan. It also owns and operates four gas power stations in England.

B2B supply:

Drax owns two B2B energy supply businesses:

Haven Power, based in Ipswich, supplies electricity and energy services to large Industrial and Commercial sector businesses.

Opus Energy, based in Oxford, Northampton and Cardiff, provides electricity, energy services and gas to small and medium sized (SME) businesses.

Pellet production:

Drax owns and operates three pellet mills in the US South which manufacture compressed wood pellets (biomass) produced from sustainably managed working forests. These pellet mills supply around 20% of the biomass used by Drax Power Station in North Yorkshire to generate flexible, renewable power for the UK's homes and businesses. For more information visit www.drax.com

About Inawisdom

Inawisdom was founded in 2016 by CEO Neil Miles, CTO Robin Meehan and its Chairman, Julian Harris. Inawisdom has experienced significant growth and now employs a large team of highly talented individuals with vast Amazon Web Services (AWS) experience built up over many years, with a focus and specialism in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.

Founded with a simple goal to give its customers the ability to exploit every aspect of their data using Artificial Intelligence, Inawisdom has a market leading specialism in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, along with practical experience in deploying these leading services across a number of business domains.

For further information see www.inawisdom.com

