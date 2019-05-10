Aluf Holdings, Inc. Extends Private Placement Closing

HOLLYWOOD, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2019 / Aluf Holdings, Inc. ("AHIX") ("the Company") (OTC PINK: AHIX) reports that Board of Directors has approved an extension on closing of the non-brokered private placement of up to 1,600,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.0025 per Unit for aggregate cash proceeds of $4,000,000 as announced on November 2, 2018. All information previously reported as well as the terms and conditions remain the same.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Aluf Holdings, Inc.:

Aluf Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded holding company whose core competency is to acquire, manage and propel "Next-Gen" technology companies into the future. Our core focus is the Biometric, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, and Software/Hardware verticals. For more information go to www.aluf.com.

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E and/or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

