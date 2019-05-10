As from May 13, 2019, subscription rights issued by SolTech Energy Sweden AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until May 27, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights ------------------------------------------ Short name: SOLT TR ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012596500 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 173350 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------ As from May 13, 2019, paid subscription shares issued by SolTech Energy Sweden AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until June 13, 2019. Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------ Short name: SOLT BTA ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012596518 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 173351 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on + 46 8 463 80 00.