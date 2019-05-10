As from May 13, 2019, subscription rights (TR) issued by ScandiDos AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until May 23, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights (TR) ------------------------------------------ Short name: SDOS TR ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012596153 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 173352 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------ As from May 13, 2019, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by ScandiDos AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares (BTA) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: SDOS BTA ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012596161 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 173353 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank AB on 08-463 8000.