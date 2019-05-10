Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

ZEAL Network SE (-) ZEAL Network SE: Total Voting Rights and Share Capital 10-May-2019 / 14:12 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. ZEAL Network SE Total Voting Rights and Share Capital The following announcement is made in accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1(R). As at 8 May 2019, ZEAL Network SE has 22,396,070 ordinary shares of EUR 1.00 in issue, each with voting rights. A total of 14,010,982 new shares were issued to Clearstream Banking AG to hold in trust for shareholders of Lotto24 AG having accepted ZEAL Network SE's public tender offer. The new shares will be credited to the shareholders accounts as offer consideration on completion of the offer. ZEAL Network SE holds 43,910 shares in treasury. The total number of voting rights in ZEAL Network SE is therefore 22,352,160. The figure of 22,352,160 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest, or a change to their interest in, ZEAL Network SE under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. Contact: Frank Hoffmann, CEFA Investor Relations ZEAL 5th Floor - One New Change London EC4M 9AF T +44 (0) 20 3739-7123 F +44 (0) 20 3739-7199 frank.hoffmann@zeal-network.co.uk ISIN: GB00BHD66J44 Category Code: TVR TIDM: - LEI Code: 391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46 OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital Sequence No.: 8579 EQS News ID: 809877 End of Announcement EQS News Service

