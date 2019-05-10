Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2019) - MarijuanaStox announces publication of an article that discusses Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. (CSE: LDS) (OTCQX: LDSYF). The company produces cannabis-infused CannaStrips (similar to breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to smoking, but also a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of the product.

Cannabis Market Seeing Higher Approval in the U.S.

CBD has been created one of the biggest growth stories of 2019.

Neiman Marcus is pushing ahead with CBD sales at some of its stores and online. Simon Property Group is partnering with Green Growth Brands to open 108 stores in its malls just in 2019. Barney's will launch "The High End."

Walgreen's will sell CBD products, including creams, patches, and sprays. Even the Vitamin Shoppe just announced it's selling CBD soft gels, and will soon begin selling CBD drops. In addition, according to the Brightfield Group, worldwide CBD sales are expected to soar from $591 million in 2018 to as high as $22 billion by 2022.

Not only has it transformed multi-billion-dollar industries like retail, it's impacting food, too. In fact, everything from gummy bears and cookies to candy and brownies are being infused with CBD. Better, the U.S. FDA could provide a substantial boost to cannabis stocks in weeks. On May 31, 2019, the government agency will hold its first public hearing on legalizing CBD in food and drinks, to figure out how to regulate such products.

In addition, the CBD industry is likely to see even higher demand, as approval ratings in the U.S. increase. According to The General Social Survey conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago, 61% of those surveyed support legalization. A Gallup survey found that up to 66% of Americans are in favor of legalization. In addition, a Pew survey found that 62% of Americans want to see cannabis legalization in the country, as compared to just 57% in 2015.

Lifestyle Delivery Systems Seeing Strong Growth

Lifestyle Delivery just announced that one of its flagship edible product, CannaStrips was just delivered to multiple new stores. Aside from self-distribution of the product, the company is working with Rise Distribution to roll out to 200+ stores and Hometown Heart delivery services.

In addition, the company just announced that it closed non-brokered private placement financing by issuing a total of 19,424,163 units at a price of CAD$0.35 per Unit for total gross proceeds of CAD$6,798,457. Due to strong investor demand, the Financing was oversubscribed. Each Unit sold in the Financing consisted of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase one additional common at a price of CAD$0.50 per Warrant Share for a period ending one year from the date of issuance.

For more information, visit the company's website at https://www.lifestyledeliverysystems.com.

About MarijuanaStox

MarijuanaStox.com is a leading web destination for all cannabis related companies. Investors can also find current marijuana-related quality financial, medical, legal and social news.

MarijuanaStox.com is a media agency in North America dedicated to the cannabis industry, helping companies that operate in the space to attract quality investors, working capital and real publicity. Since 2005, we have had public companies in the US and Canada have rely on us to grow and succeed.

Legal Disclaimer

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this article contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Winning Media which has a partnership with www.MarijuanaStox.com is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release.

For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Winning Media, which has a partnership with www.MarijuanaStox.com, is only compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation. Pursuant to an agreement between Winning Media (partners of MarijuanaStox.com) and Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc., Winning Media has been paid four thousand dollars for advertising and marketing services for Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. We own ZERO shares of Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. Please click here for full disclaimer.

Contact Information:



2818047972

ty@marijuanastox.com

SOURCE: MarijuanaStox.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44718