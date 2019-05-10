Visiongain Publishes Global Medical Plastics Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Medical Plastics Market by Type (Standard Plastics, Engineering Plastics, Silicone and Others) Application (Disposables, Medical Bags, Catheters, Syringes, Implants, Surgical Instruments, Diagnostic Instruments, Dental Tools, Drug Delivery Devices and Others) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

Market Definition:

• Medical plastics are usually manufactured from a large number of macromolecules that are used to produce safe and reliable medical devices in the healthcare sector. These medical devices manufactured from medical plastics are flexible, durable and cost-effective.

• Also the performance, sterility and quality of these medical plastic devices are key factors that are expected to drive the market in foresee future. The various application for these devices include medical implants, surgical instruments, disposables, syringes, drug delivery devices, catheters, and diagnostic instruments.

Market Overview and Trends

• The growing use of single-use and disposable devices across the medical settings and enforcement & upgrading of different infection prevention standards by the regulatory bodies are anticipated to drive the market growth.

• Growing volume of hospital, surgical, and outpatient procedures along with the growing number of medical settings such as sophisticated clinics, multispecialty hospitals and other in emerging economies is supplementing the demand for medical plastics in the healthcare industry.

• It has been witnessed that the market is characterized by the presence of a huge number of companies that are involved in the production of advanced plastics grade for user friendly devices in the medical settings.

• Increasing demand for plastic based medical devices with high shelf life and single use and sterilized devices are some of key factors driving the global medical plastics market. Moreover, the rising import and export or trading of plastic based medical devices is expected to add boost to the market growth.

Market Dynamics:



Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Growing demand for Advanced Medical Technology and plastics based devices from aging and patient's suffering from chronic diseases have contributed for the market growth.

• The shifting trend towards Minimally Invasive Medical Procedures have soared the demand for medical plastics.

• Increasing trend of Self-Medication and rising Home Healthcare facilities.

• Government Initiatives to implement single use or disposable devices to prevent infectious disease and growing awareness and to provide high-quality healthcare facilities.

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Improper regulation for the use of plastics and its type

• Fluctuations in the raw material prices of the plastic type used

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

Type

• Standard Plastics Market, 2019-2029

- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

- Polyolefins (PO)

• Polyethylene (PE)

• Polypropylene (PP)

- Polystyrene (PS)

- Poly(Methyl Methacrylate) (PMMA)

• Engineering Plastics Market, 2019-2029

- Polyamide (PA)

- Polycarbonate (PC)

- Acrylobutadiene Styrene (ABS)

- Others Engineering Plastics

• Silicone Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

- High Performance Plastics

• Fluoropolymer

• Polyether Ether Ketone (Peek)

• Other High Performance Plastics

- Thermoplastics Elastomer (TPE)

- Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

Application

• Disposable Market, 2019-2029

- Contact Lenses

- Hypodermic Needles

- Others

• Medical Bags Market, 2019-2029

- Blood Bags

- Urine Bags

- Others

• Catheters Market, 2019-2029

- Cardiovascular Catheter

- IV Catheter

- Urinary Catheter

• Syringes Market, 2019-2029

- Insulin Syringes

- Tuberculin Syringes

- Others

• Implants Market, 2019-2029

- Breast Implants

- Dental Implants

• Surgical Instruments Market, 2019-2029

- Cutting Instruments

- Hemostatic Instruments

- Retractors

- Others

• Diagnostic Instruments Market, 2019-2029

- Ultrasound and MRI Machines

- PET & CT Scanners

- X-Ray Machines

• Dental Tools Market, 2019-2029

- Excavators

- Dental Forceps

• Drug Delivery Devices Market, 2019-2029

- Dry Powder Inhaler

- Transdermal Patches

- Needle-Free Injectors

- Others

• Others Market, 2019-2029

Geographic breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:



• North America Market, 2019-2029

- U.S. Market, 2019-2029

- Canada Market, 2019-2029

- Mexico Market, 2019-2029

- Rest of North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

- Germany Market, 2019-2029

- UK Market, 2019-2029

- France Market, 2019-2029

- Spain Market, 2019-2029

- Italy Market, 2019-2029

- Rest of Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

- China Market, 2019-2029

- Japan Market, 2019-2029

- India Market, 2019-2029

- Australia Market, 2019-2029

- Malaysia Market, 2019-2029

- Rest of Asia Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

- Brazil Market, 2019-2029

- Argentina Market, 2019-2029

- Turkey Market, 2019-2029

- South Africa Market, 2019-2029

- Rest of LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• There are many companies operating in the market, however, number of players are entering in the market by developing more standardized and cost effective products.

• Companies are strategically expanding their global presence and offering improved products across various sectors.

Major Market Players:

• Lubrizol, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Ensinger, Eastman Chemical Corporation, Celanese Corporation, Trinseo, BASF SE, Arkema, Biomerics, DSM, Dow Chemical Company, Baxter, Evonik Bayer AG, Cryo Industries of America, Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, and Tekni-Plex. and Röchling

