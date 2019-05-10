Calidi Biotherapeutics CEO Interviewed by San Diego's Local News

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2019 / Calidi Biotherapeutics is proud to announce that the company's CEO, Allan Camaisa, was recently interviewed by KUSI-TV, a local news station in San Diego. The interview was part of a segment on local San Diego biotech organizations and their competitive race to cure cancer. Calidi Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company that is currently utilizing the oncolytic vaccinia virus delivered via their proprietary cell-based platforms, which is a novel immunotherapy approach to attacking cancer. During the interview, Allan Camaisa shared Calidi Biotherapeutics' progress and what the company's future holds, including potential partnerships.

He further noted that through a patented approach, Calidi Biotherapeutics is solving an important issue that the entire immuno-oncology field is concerned with: Trying to keep the patient's blood complement and immune system from extinguishing virus-based solutions. Mr. Camaisa said that Calidi is solving this problem with stem cells, which are combined with the virus before it is introduced to the host. When the virus is then injected into the patient's tumor, the virus, protected by the stem cells, replicates within the tumor, and kills cancer cells in the process. Mr. Camaisa said that the approach is even successful in preventing cancer recurrence.

Allan Camaisa also shared the outcome of Calidi Biotherapeutics' 26 patient safety study. The study included 26 patients with terminal cancer that were given three to six months to live. Camaisa proudly noted that 30 months later, 38 percent of the patients were still alive when the original end goal of the study was to prove that the company's method was safe. The hope is to move on to eventually cure pancreatic cancer.

"We're very encouraged about what we see so far," said Mr. Camaisa.

To watch the interview, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pyVkBYdDAPo&feature=share

For more information, visit https://calidibio.com/

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics is at the forefront of oncolytic virus-based immunotherapies for cancer as a clinical-stage drug development company with proprietary technology that overcomes the challenge to effective delivery of oncolytic viruses. Through its patented approach, Calidi Biotherapeutics hopes to transform cancer treatment. Calidi Biotherapeutics is headquartered in San Diego, California.

