Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2019) - ATEX Resources Inc. (TSXV: ATX) ("ATEX") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,195,000 stock options. Directors and officers of ATEX were granted 645,000 options and 550,000 options were granted to consultants. Each option entitles the holder to acquire one ATEX common share at an exercise price of $0.25 until May 8, 2024.

About ATEX Resources Inc.

ATEX is a minerals exploration company focused on the acquisition, development and monetization of projects throughout the Americas.

On behalf of ATEX Resources Inc.

Thomas Pladsen, CEO

For more information, email info@atexresources.com or call 604 684 7160.

