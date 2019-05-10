Nanaimo, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2019) - Salvation Botanicals Ltd. ("Salvation" or the "Company"), a science and technology-based cannabis technology company, announced today the appointment of Michael Tan as Chief Marketing Officer.

In his previous role, Tan successfully launched the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB) Cannabis Division as its founding Executive Director. In this role he led the creation and launch of the province's cannabis digital, retail and wholesale operations. His experience provides him with extensive insight into bringing a controlled product to a discerning market in a highly regulated industry.

"We could not ask for a more skilled and well-versed individual to join our team," said Salvation Botanicals CEO Rob McIntyre. "Given our goal to responsibly create products and technology that customers seek and trust, and that enable communities to empower themselves, Michael is a perfect addition. He is well positioned to help us bring those concepts to market."

Prior to BCLDB, Tan worked for tier-one retail banners such as Hudson's Bay, Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor and Indigo/Chapters where he drove large-scale transformations and acquisition integrations. He has a Master of Business Administration from the Ivey School of Business, University of Western Ontario.

"I am thrilled to join the Salvation Botanicals team as the company has built a solid foundation that is setting the bar in quality and compliance for the rest of the industry," said Tan. "I look forward to applying my expertise to bring to market products from what will be one of the most advanced companies in the cannabis space."

To learn more about Salvation Botanicals, please visit their website at www.salvationbotanicals.com.

About Salvation Botanicals, Ltd.

Salvation Botanicals is a private company based in Vancouver Island, British Columbia, that is dedicated to the testing and production of high-quality standardized cannabinoid products for the international cannabis market. Salvation operates one of the first analytics laboratories in Canada licensed by Health Canada to test cannabis and derivatives.

Salvation Botanicals holds an Analytical Testing License under the Cannabis Act. In 2016 Health Canada granted Salvation a Hemp Processing License (HPL) permitting production and sale and export of seed & grain and its derivatives. The Company is a late stage applicant for Licensed Processor under the Cannabis Act and a Dealers License under the Office of Controlled Substances for certain non-cannabis substances.

For more information about Salvation Botanicals Ltd, please go to www.salvationbotanicals.ca

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements within this press release relating to the Company constitute "forward-looking statements", within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, business plans and/or objectives, sales programs, forecasts and projections, assumptions, expectations, and/or beliefs of future performance, are "forward-looking statements."

Such "forward-looking statements" involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and future events to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These risks and uncertainties relate to, among other things, to the Company's historical experience with medical marijuana operations, regulatory changes, timeliness of government approvals for the granting of permits and licenses, changes in medical marijuana prices, actual operating performance of facilities, risks associated with completion of the acquisition, including the availability of sufficient financing to complete the acquisition and fund the business of the combined company, other risks relating to the roll-out and intended expansion of a clinical wellness business, business integration risks, competitive risks, and other risks relevant to the medical marijuana and clinical wellness industries in general and to the Company in particular.

The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. There can be no assurance that Salvation Botanicals' license applications will be approved by Health Canada.

