Ensysce Biosciences Inc., a clinical phase drug development company with innovative technologies to curb prescription drug abuse and overdose, today announced D. Lynn Kirkpatrick, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the upcoming 19th Annual Pain Therapeutics Conference in London UK. Dr. Kirkpatrick will highlight the company's Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAPTM) and Multi Pill Abuse Resistant (MPARTM) abuse and overdose protection platforms in a presentation entitled 'An Opioid with no Abuse Potential and Overdose Protection, dream or reality? Introducing TAAPTM/MPARTM Technologies'. The Conference will be held May 13-14, 2019, at the Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK. Dr. Kirkpatrick's talk will discuss serious problems of drug abuse and overdose in both America and the UK and introduce the company's lead TAAPTM product PF614, an extended release oxycodone prodrug with abuse and overdose protection. Further information on details on the SMi Pain Therapeutics Conference can be found here.

Ensysce is leading the challenge of entering the opioid space when the political and regulatory climate is looking for new answers for analgesia. Opioid products are necessary for many indications, and Ensysce is providing an option for both patients and prescribers that can reduce abuse and stem overdose from these prescription products. The TAAPTM oral prodrug technology and MPARTM overdose protection, both unique to the industry, have already demonstrated exceptional clinical results, received Fast Track Status from the FDA and are quickly moving through clinical development Ensysce MPARTM platform hasalsoreceived financial support from the National Institutes on Drug Abuse.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce is a clinical phase drug development company with a focus on prodrug compositions to overcome abuse, especially for the highly abused opioid and ADHD prescription drugs. As prescriptions for opioids have risen sharply over the last two decades, rates of addiction and overdose deaths have dramatically increased. Drug overdose deaths are now the leading cause of accidental death in the U.S. Abuse Deterrent Formulation (ADF) opioids have not stemmed this epidemic. Ensysce's TAAPTM and MPARTM products will change that and provide a promise of halting opioid deaths. Ensysce's TAAPTM/MPARTM platforms are covered by an extensive worldwide intellectual property portfolio for a wide array of prescription drug prodrug compositions. www.ensysce.com.

