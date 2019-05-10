The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has acquired a $100 million stake in a Turkish renewable energy company as part of its ongoing efforts to diversify clean energy in the country away from hydro power.As international investors return their focus to large scale, "licenced" PV projects in Turkey, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has taken the unusual step of becoming a shareholder in a Turkish power producer. The EBRD has already played a significant role in the adoption of clean energy in Turkey and helped the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...