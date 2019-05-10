ChipMOS Technologies Inc: This Contrarian Small-Cap Stock Could Return Big ProfitsThe tech-heavy Nasdaq is off 3.3% from its high on April 29 on the U.S.-China trade risk, but for patient investors, the long-term outlook for technology stocks will continue to be bullish.The key to investing in tech stocks is finding companies with good technologies. An intriguing small-cap semiconductor play that could return some strong longer-term gains is Taiwan-based ChipMOS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IMOS).IMOS stock is down 1.2% this year and down 18.9% over the past year as the long-time provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services tries to turn things.

