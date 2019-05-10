sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 10.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
10.05.2019 | 16:25
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Invitation Presentation Q1 Result Jetpak

STOCKHOLM, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetpak Top Holding AB (publ) hereby invites to the presentation of the publication of the company's results for the first quarter of 2019.

The presentation will be held in English by CEO Kenneth Marx and CFO Peter Hallman.

Date: May 14, 2019

Time: 09:00-09:45 (CET)

Contact persons:

Kenneth Marx, CEO, phone +46 (0) 73 368 54 00, e-mail kenneth.marx@jetpak.com

Peter Hallman, CFO, phone + 46 (0) 73 368 52 10, e-mail peter.hallman@jetpak.se

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, e-mail info@fnca.se, phone +46 8 528 003 99

Dial-in numbers and participant code to the telco in the attached document.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/jetpak-top-holding-ab/r/invitation-presentation-q1-result-jetpak,c2811379

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15439/2811379/1043319.pdf

PDF


© 2019 PR Newswire