STOCKHOLM, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetpak Top Holding AB (publ) hereby invites to the presentation of the publication of the company's results for the first quarter of 2019.

The presentation will be held in English by CEO Kenneth Marx and CFO Peter Hallman.

Date: May 14, 2019

Time: 09:00-09:45 (CET)

Contact persons:

Kenneth Marx, CEO, phone +46 (0) 73 368 54 00, e-mail kenneth.marx@jetpak.com

Peter Hallman, CFO, phone + 46 (0) 73 368 52 10, e-mail peter.hallman@jetpak.se

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, e-mail info@fnca.se, phone +46 8 528 003 99

Dial-in numbers and participant code to the telco in the attached document.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/jetpak-top-holding-ab/r/invitation-presentation-q1-result-jetpak,c2811379

The following files are available for download: