Sveriges Riksbank: Conditions for Riksbank Bid Procedures Sek Bonds

Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2019-05-16

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2022-06-01

1054

SE0003784461 3,50 % 500 +/- 250

2029-11-12

1061

SE0011281922 0.75 % 500 +/- 250



Settlement date 2019-05-20

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on MAY 16, 2019

Highest permitted bid volume: 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1054 and 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1061

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CEST)

ON MAY 16, 2019.

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se