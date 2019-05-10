U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) announced today that Andy Cecere, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Terry Dolan, vice chairman and chief financial officer, will present at the Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference 2019. The presentation will begin at 1:30 p.m. BST (8:30 a.m. EDT) on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, in London, UK.

To access a live audio webcast of the presentation, visit U.S. Bancorp's website at usbank.com and click on "About Us," "Investor Relations" and "Webcasts & Presentations." A replay of the webcast will be available after the live event at the same location on the website and will remain posted for 90 days.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, with 74,000 employees and $476 billion in assets as of March 31, 2019, is the parent company of U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank a 2019 World's Most Ethical Company. Visit U.S. Bank at www.usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190510005326/en/

Contacts:

Investor contact: Jennifer Thompson, U.S. Bancorp Investor Relations

jen.thompson@usbank.com, (612) 303-0778, @usbank_news

Media contact: Rebekah Fawcett, U.S. Bancorp Corporate Communications

rebekah.fawcett@usbank.com, (612) 303-9986, @usbank_news