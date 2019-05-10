Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of its free resource on working capital management and its importance in the pharma industry. The on-going technological advancements and the growing competition has prompted pharma companies to focus on improving their bottom lines by redesigning their working capital management strategy. This requires businesses to leverage advanced analytics to generate a robust road map to improve profits, enhance market shares, and offer better customer experiences.

Today several pharma companies are striving to bring advanced drugs to the market by redesigning their business portfolio and optimizing their cost base. To gain a leading edge in such a challenging business environment, leading pharma companies have intensified their efforts to effectively manage their working capital. This success story is a classic example of how our advanced analytics solutions helped a pharma company to effectively manage their working capital.

"A robust working capital management strategy helps businesses to make strategic investments to drive productivity and reduce overhead," says an advanced analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Business ChallengeThe client, a multinational pharma company faced several predicaments due to their inefficient working capital management strategy. They wanted to redesign the current strategies and design an accurate action plan by leveraging the best practices in working capital management.

The Solution OfferedOur experts conducted a detailed analysis of the client's business operations to better understand their working capital needs and develop strategies to reduce their working capital footprint. Through a coordinated and actively managed program, the client was able to effectively reduce its working capital footprint by more than $4 million. On the accounts payable front, the pharma client was able to reduce working capital consumption by simply adhering to a few payment terms.

