Number 1 Auto Transport Group, Inc.: Number 1 Auto Transport Announces Nationwide College Scholarship Program

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2019 / Number 1 Auto Transport, one of the nation's top auto transport companies, is pleased to announce the creation of the Number 1 Auto Transport Annual Scholarship Program. The scholarship will be open to any undergraduate or post-graduate student currently enrolled in an accredited program; starting in the Fall 2019 academic year. The scholarship will be awarded to two students (one in fall; one in spring) each year.

To read more about the Number 1 Auto Transport Scholarship, please visit https://number1autotransport.com/number-1-auto-transport-annual-scholarship/.

"College tuition continues to rise every year, so we want to help students ease the burden of their education costs," said Mickey Bar, Co-Owner of Number 1 Auto Transport.

To apply for the scholarship, the applicant must write a 500 or more word essay on any topic related to the car transport industry. The applicant can come up with their own industry related topic or choose one from the following choices below:

Car transport service

Door to door auto transport

Coast to coast auto transport

Seasonal effects on car shipping rates. (snowbird season)

How to ship a car?

How much does it cost to ship a car?

Motorcycle shipping

Classic car transport service

Enclosed/Covered auto transport

What's the difference between open vs enclosed car transport service?

Should I drive or ship my car?

To apply for the scholarship, send your essay to scholarships@number1autotransport.com along with your name, contact information, and academic program you are currently enrolled in. Your information will be kept confidential and not sold to any third-party vendor.

The deadline to submit an essay for the Fall 2019 academic semester is August 1st, 2019, and the Spring 2020 deadline is January 1st, 2020. The winning essay and author will be chosen by our scholarship committee and linked from our scholarship page on the Number 1 Auto Transport website.

About Number 1 auto Transport:

Number 1 Auto Transport is one of the nation's top car and auto transport service companies. Offering the shipping of numerous vehicle types - cars, motorcycles ATVs, RVs, and boats - as well as heavy equipment. Number 1's full range of first-class auto transport services will ensure that you receive timely door-to-door service for the complete shipping of your vehicle. Due to Number 1 being a car transport services industry leader, they have an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and consistently earn 5-star ratings on Transportreviews.com, Google, and Facebook. For more information about Number 1 Auto Transport, please visit https://number1autotransport.com/.

Number 1 Auto Transport

1745 Merrick Ave., Suite 22

Merrick, NY 11566

Contact: Mickey Bar

info@number1autotransport.com

SOURCE: Number 1 Auto Transport Group, Inc.

