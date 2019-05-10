Seattle, Washigton--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2019) - CFN Media Group ("CFN Media"), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry, announces publication of an article discussing FSD Pharma Inc. (CSE: HUGE) (OTCQB: FSDDF). The company is a licensed producer focused on building out a 3.9 million sq. ft. indoor hydroponic facility near Toronto capable of producing 400,000 kilograms of dried cannabis per year. With a newly acquired sales license and 25,000 sq. ft. already in production, the company is on the cusp of generating revenue through partnerships with its tenants where it's entitled to royalty income on production.

CFN Media recently caught up with Chairman and CEO Dr. Raza Bokhari at the Arcview Investor Forum in Vancouver to discuss the company and its plans for 2019.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aRzDiooOaEs

Licenses & Acquisitions

FSD Pharma recently appointed Dr. Sara May as President of FV Pharma Inc., the company's licensed producer subsidiary. Dr. May is an experienced geneticist that brings a decade of experience designing, implementing, and managing large-scale research projects into the fold. Under her guidance, the company secured a much anticipated sales license for plants and seeds in April, which opens the door to near-term commercialization.

The company has also been active in expanding distribution channels for its medical cannabis products. In April, the company announced a share exchange with Aura Health Inc., an international network of vertically-integrated cannabis assets with a major presence in Europe. Management's goal with the transaction is to expand its distribution footprint into Europe-a region that's expected to see significant demand growth….

Please follow the link to read the full article on CFN: http://bit.ly/2JArmuS

