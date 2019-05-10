We refer to our circular 039/2019.
Based on the delayed opening of Uber Technologies Inc. at the NYSE
there will be no price determination in continuous trading on Xetra (MIC: XETR)
today.
Continuous Auction Trading (MIC: XFRA) is possible until 8:00 p.m. after the
opening at the NYSE.
