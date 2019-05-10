Agfa-Gevaert: Publication of a transparency notification - Regulated information

(Article 14 of the law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings)

Mortsel, Belgium - May 10, 2019 - 5.40 p.m. CET





According to Agfa-Gevaert NV's bylaws, the threshold as from which a shareholding needs to be disclosed, has been set at 3%, 5% and a multiple of 5%.

In conformity with the Law of May 2, 2007 regarding the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Agfa-Gevaert (Euronext: AGFB) discloses the following declaration:

On May 10, 2019, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has announced that as per

May 7, 2019, it holds a stake in Agfa-Gevaert of 5,151,639 shares or 2.998%,

thus crossing the 3% threshold downwards.

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Dimensional Holdings Inc. (in its capacity as general partner of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP) (and its subsidiaries) are the discretionary managers who exercise the voting rights associated with the shares held in the funds and segregated accounts (collectively, the "Accounts") they manage. Pursuant to voting agreements, David Booth and Rex Sinquefield, both shareholders of Dimensional Holdings Inc., have the power to appoint the majority of the directors of the entity. None of the persons subject to the notification requirement are the beneficial owners of the shares, which are owned by the Accounts.

Notifications of important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of

May 2, 2007 or Agfa-Gevaert NV's bylaws, should be sent to viviane.dictus@agfa.com (mailto:viviane.dictus@agfa.com)

Contact:

Viviane Dictus

Director Corporate Communications

tel. ++32 0 3 444 7124

e-mail: viviane.dictus@agfa.com (mailto:viviane.dictus@agfa.com)

