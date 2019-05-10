Capgemini today announced that it has been named a Leader and Star Performer in Property and Casualty (P&C) digital services in Everest Group's 2019 P&C PEAK MatrixTM1. Everest Group cited Capgemini's articulation of its vision for the future of insurance, its strong capabilities across the digital technology stack, growth-spurring acquisitions, and pursuit of innovation as reasons for why Capgemini is a Leader and Star performer.

"Property Casualty (P&C) insurers realize the importance of a digital-first strategy for sustained differentiation in the market. Most P&C insurers start this journey by digitizing their core and in the process build a strong IT backbone to enable their digital initiatives. On top of a modern core, P&C insurers are integrating next-generation technologies, such as big data, blockchain, IoT, and machine learning, to build differentiated products and enhance customer experience," said Ronak Doshi, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Strong market success proof points of assisting P&C insurers on multiple digital technology stacks, expansion of its network of Applied Innovation Exchanges (AIEs), and focused acquisitions to strengthen its digital leadership have helped Capgemini strengthen its value proposition and position it as a Star Performer and Leader on the 2019 Everest Group P&C Insurance Digital Services PEAK MatrixTM

Twenty-one service providers of digital insurance services were evaluated in the 2019 PEAK MatrixTM. Those that show the most growth are designated by Everest Group as Star Performers.

"As P&C digital transformation is an area of deep expertise and strong results for us, it is especially meaningful that Everest Group has commended our strengths and capabilities. Everest Group's analysis is highly regarded in the marketplace which makes this a strong validation of our offerings and deliverables," said Shane Cassidy, Managing Director of the Insurance Business Unit for Capgemini's Financial Services. "To be named an Everest Group Star Performer, strong growth in the marketplace needs to be achieved which validates that our solutions are resonating well with insurers."

The full report, Property & Casualty (P&C) PEAK MatrixTM 2019 Reimagining Products and Stakeholder Experience is available on the Everest Group website.

About Capgemini

A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of over 200,000 team members in more than 40 countries. The Group reported 2018 global revenues of EUR 13.2 billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com.People matter, results count.

_________________



1 The PEAK Matrix is a framework to assess the relative market success and overall capability of service providers. Service providers are positioned on the PEAK Matrix based on evaluation across two key dimensions: market impact measured by the market adoption, portfolio mix, and value delivered, and vision capability measured by vision and strategy, delivery footprint, innovation and investments, and scope of services offered.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190510005366/en/

Contacts:

Capgemini Press Contacts:

Jalen Chapman (North America)

WE Communications for Capgemini

Tel.: +1 (212) 551 4864

E-mail:jchapman@we-worldwide.com

Bartu Sezer (EMEA)

WE Communications for Capgemini

Tel.: +44 (0)20 7632 3861

E-mail: bsezer@we-worldwide.com