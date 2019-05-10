A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has recently announced the completion of their latest financial risk analysis for a banking industry client. The study highlights how the client was able to successfully implement a risk analysis strategy and achieve savings of $3.2 million. Also, this engagement explains how Infiniti's financial risk analysis solution helped the client to predict when the market fluctuations and disruptions were about to occur to take proactive approaches.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190510005377/en/

Financial risk analysis engagement for a banking industry client (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global banking industry is on a journey of massive transformations. Players in this sector are experiencing major changes due to factors including business model transformation, adoption of advanced technologies, and changing regulatory environments. Also, the increasingly complex environment demands companies in the banking industry to make adjustments in risk management systems and procedures. If not managed properly, financial risks can potentially cripple the business. This makes it vital for companies to conduct a financial risk analysis and identify potential risks in advance and thereby take steps to eliminate them.

Request a FREE brochure to know more about our services portfolio and their benefits for your business.

The business challenge: The client is a well-known bank in Canada. The client was facing predicaments in identifying and gauging the financial risks in the industry. Changes in market variables, including interest rate and exchange rate fluctuations, as well as movements in market prices of securities and financial derivatives were some of the factors that posed risks for the company. These risks affected the company's bottom line and negatively impacted their financial capital. With this, the client wanted to quantify financial risks within their industry and determine appropriate strategies to minimize them.

Request a free proposal to know how our financial risk analysis solution can help you track risks and facilitate better decision making.

The solution offered The experts at Infiniti Research adopted a three-phase approach and examined changes in market variables. Also, our experts analyzed historical records to predict when the market fluctuations and disruptions were about to occur. Infiniti's financial risk analysis solution helped the client to implement an effective risk management strategy to enhance their business efficiency. This further helped the client to enhance profit and achieve savings of $3.2 million.

Infiniti's financial risk analysis engagement helped the client to:

Reduce their financial cost and improve profitability

Minimize the probability of financial risk in the company

Wondering how your business can benefit from our financial risk analysis engagement? Request more information from our experts!

Infiniti's financial risk analysis engagement offered predictive insights on:

Creating proactive approaches to prevent financial risks from impacting the security of the organization

Implementing risk mitigation strategies in a proactive manner

Interested in achieving high growth for your business? Get in touch with us to know how our financial risk analysis engagement can help.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190510005377/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us