RIGHTMOVE PLC - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, May 10
10 May 2019
RIGHTMOVE PLC
('Rightmove')
RESULTS OF THE 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
The Annual General Meeting of Rightmove shareholders was held today at the offices of UBS AG London Branch, 5 Broadgate, London EC2M 2QS.
The Company advises that all of the resolutions were considered and voted upon by the shareholders by poll(1) at the Annual General Meeting held today. The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of Meeting circulated to shareholders on 5 April 2019. The results of the poll incorporating proxy votes lodged in advance of the meeting are set out below.
|Resolution
|Votes FOR (including discretion)
|%
|Votes AGAINST
|%
|Withheld(3)
|Votes cast as a % of issued capital(2)
|1.
|Receive the Report and Accounts
|749,230,712
|99.87
|1,000,733
|0.13
|854,506
|84.29%
|2.
|Approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
|711,467,695
|96.06
|29,195,760
|3.94
|10,422,496
|83.21%
|3.
|Declare final dividend
|751,060,373
|100.00
|733
|0.00
|24,845
|84.38%
|4.
|Re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditor
|730,178,043
|97.22
|20,883,062
|2.78
|24,845
|84.38%
|5.
|Authorise the directors to agree auditor's remuneration
|739,123,284
|98.41
|11,937,822
|1.59
|24,845
|84.38%
|6.
|To re-elect Scott Forbes
|711,623,148
|94.99
|37,528,933
|5.01
|1,933,869
|84.17%
|7.
|To re-elect Peter Brooks-Johnson
|745,747,663
|99.29
|5,313,443
|0.71
|24,845
|84.38%
|8.
|To re-elect Robyn Perriss
|744,922,760
|99.18
|6,138,346
|0.82
|24,845
|84.38%
|9.
|To re-elect Rakhi Goss-Custard
|747,295,616
|99.50
|3,765,490
|0.50
|24,845
|84.38%
|10.
|To re-elect Jacqueline de Rojas
|747,474,506
|99.52
|3,586,600
|0.48
|24,845
|84.38%
|11.
|To re-elect Andrew Findlay
|744,765,286
|99.16
|6,295,820
|0.84
|24,845
|84.38%
|12.
|To re-elect Lorna Tilbian
|688,134,733
|91.62
|62,926,373
|8.38
|24,845
|84.38%
|13.
|To renew authority to allot shares
|747,217,735
|99.61
|2,888,371
|0.39
|979,845
|84.28%
|14.
|Disapply pre-emption rights *
|749,424,546
|99.91
|681,560
|0.09
|979,845
|84.28%
|15.
|Disapply pre-emption rights for capital investments *
|674,108,906
|89.87
|75,997,199
|10.13
|979,845
|84.28%
|16.
|To renew the authority to purchase own shares *
|746,108,315
|99.50
|3,759,157
|0.50
|1,218,478
|84.25%
|17.
|To authorise political donations
|742,142,097
|98.85
|8,612,679
|1.15
|331,175
|84.35%
|18.
|Approve 14 clear days' notice for general meetings (apart from an AGM) *
|717,258,522
|95.50
|33,802,584
|4.50
|24,845
|84.38%
* Indicates a Special Resolution requiring a 75% majority
- In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, on a poll every member present in person or by proxy has one vote for every share held.
- The votes validly cast by proxy are expressed in the table above as a percentage of Rightmove's issued share capital of 890,065,986 ordinary shares of 0.1p each, excluding treasury shares of 14,286,821, as at 8 May 2019.
- A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and has not been counted as a vote "for" or "against" a resolution.
In accordance with LR 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, at today's AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM
No other resolutions were put to the meeting.
The Company is pleased with the strong support it has received for all of its AGM resolutions.
Name and contact for queries and authorised official responsible for making this notification:
Kirstan Boynton
Assistant Company Secretary
Telephone: 01908 712294