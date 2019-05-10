RIGHTMOVE PLC - Result of AGM

10 May 2019

RIGHTMOVE PLC

('Rightmove')

RESULTS OF THE 2019 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

The Annual General Meeting of Rightmove shareholders was held today at the offices of UBS AG London Branch, 5 Broadgate, London EC2M 2QS.

The Company advises that all of the resolutions were considered and voted upon by the shareholders by poll(1) at the Annual General Meeting held today. The full text of each resolution was included in the Notice of Meeting circulated to shareholders on 5 April 2019. The results of the poll incorporating proxy votes lodged in advance of the meeting are set out below.

Resolution Votes FOR (including discretion) % Votes AGAINST % Withheld(3) Votes cast as a % of issued capital(2) 1. Receive the Report and Accounts 749,230,712 99.87 1,000,733 0.13 854,506 84.29% 2. Approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 711,467,695 96.06 29,195,760 3.94 10,422,496 83.21% 3. Declare final dividend 751,060,373 100.00 733 0.00 24,845 84.38% 4. Re-appoint KPMG LLP as auditor 730,178,043 97.22 20,883,062 2.78 24,845 84.38% 5. Authorise the directors to agree auditor's remuneration 739,123,284 98.41 11,937,822 1.59 24,845 84.38% 6. To re-elect Scott Forbes 711,623,148 94.99 37,528,933 5.01 1,933,869 84.17% 7. To re-elect Peter Brooks-Johnson 745,747,663 99.29 5,313,443 0.71 24,845 84.38% 8. To re-elect Robyn Perriss 744,922,760 99.18 6,138,346 0.82 24,845 84.38% 9. To re-elect Rakhi Goss-Custard 747,295,616 99.50 3,765,490 0.50 24,845 84.38% 10. To re-elect Jacqueline de Rojas 747,474,506 99.52 3,586,600 0.48 24,845 84.38% 11. To re-elect Andrew Findlay 744,765,286 99.16 6,295,820 0.84 24,845 84.38% 12. To re-elect Lorna Tilbian 688,134,733 91.62 62,926,373 8.38 24,845 84.38% 13. To renew authority to allot shares 747,217,735 99.61 2,888,371 0.39 979,845 84.28% 14. Disapply pre-emption rights * 749,424,546 99.91 681,560 0.09 979,845 84.28% 15. Disapply pre-emption rights for capital investments * 674,108,906 89.87 75,997,199 10.13 979,845 84.28% 16. To renew the authority to purchase own shares * 746,108,315 99.50 3,759,157 0.50 1,218,478 84.25% 17. To authorise political donations 742,142,097 98.85 8,612,679 1.15 331,175 84.35% 18. Approve 14 clear days' notice for general meetings (apart from an AGM) * 717,258,522 95.50 33,802,584 4.50 24,845 84.38%

* Indicates a Special Resolution requiring a 75% majority

In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association, on a poll every member present in person or by proxy has one vote for every share held. The votes validly cast by proxy are expressed in the table above as a percentage of Rightmove's issued share capital of 890,065,986 ordinary shares of 0.1p each, excluding treasury shares of 14,286,821, as at 8 May 2019 . A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and has not been counted as a vote "for" or "against" a resolution.

In accordance with LR 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than resolutions concerning ordinary business, at today's AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM

No other resolutions were put to the meeting.

The Company is pleased with the strong support it has received for all of its AGM resolutions.

Name and contact for queries and authorised official responsible for making this notification:

Kirstan Boynton

Assistant Company Secretary

Telephone: 01908 712294