UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 10

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited
an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 45387)
LEI Number: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25
(The "Company")

10 May 2019

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the 2019 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the offices of Aberdeen Standard Investments, Bow Bells House, 1 Bread Street, London, EC4M 9HH on 17 June 2019 at 11am.

The Notice of AGM together with the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 has been posted to shareholders.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, proxy form and accounts have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM


Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

END


