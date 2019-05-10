ESA and GomSpace Sign Contract to Adapt and Improve Smallsat Subsystems for Deep Space

STOCKHOLM, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GomSpace and ESA have signed a contract to adapt and improve smallsat systems and subsystems for science missions in deep space.

The contract value is 3.900.000 € over 18 months. (3.300.000 € for GomSpace Denmark and 600.000 € for GomSpace Sweden). The contract is carried out under the Science Programme funded by ESA.

Small satellites have been proposed in the frame of deep space scientific missions for several years. However, questions about the combability and reliability of the small satellites' technology, traditionally used for LEO applications with limited performance and lifetime requirements, have remained unanswered or not addressed in sufficient depth.

In this project, GomSpace will tackle the most critical technology areas that could enable the use of small satellites for a science mission with a launch date as early as 2028. The aim is to design and test various development models at subsystem level to demonstrate a technology readiness level of TRL6.

"This is an important step for GomSpace. Deep Space is by far the harshest environment, you will ever meet. Adapting our nanosatellites to this environment will increase their lifetime and the reliability way beyond state of the art. This will become a significant driver in meeting the technology requirements of tomorrow - also on the commercial market," says CEO, Niels Buus, from GomSpace.

Scientific missions to deep space will become key in understanding the origin of the solar system as well as the planetary resources. ESA is working closely with NASA and the international space community to design and exploit these future missions.

For more information, please contact:

Niels Buus (CEO)

Tel: +45 40 31 55 57

E-mail: nbu @ gomspace.com

About GomSpace Group AB

The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly-owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with operational office in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace is a space company with a mission to be engaged in the global market for space systems and services by introducing new products, i.e. components, platforms and systems based on innovation within professional nanosatellites. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier exchange under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 00 399 is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit our website on www.gomspace.com.

