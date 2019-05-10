Shedul.com Rated Top Salon Software in 2019 by Capterra

LONDON, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shedul.com was rated as 2019's Top salon software by Capterra, a Gartner Inc. company. The platform came out on top in all three rating categories for salon software; most popular, most affordable and most user-friendly software.

Launched in 2015, Shedul.com is the world's fastest growing booking platform for salons and spas. The platform streamlines business operations for salons and spas with intuitive, free-to-use software. The platform takes the hassle out of running a business by managing appointment bookings, point-of-sale, customer records, human resources, inventory, and financial reporting. Shedul.com is free of charge with no trial period and no limits on usage; and it's a completely subscription free salon system.

The company has captured a vast customer base of merchants in more than 120 countries, mainly in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Canada. Recently, the company launched its consumer marketplace Fresha.com, which connects merchants using the free business software to consumers online. The marketplace unlocks revenue potential for merchants by leveraging the power of online bookings and automated marketing through mobile apps and integrations to Instagram, Facebook and Google.

"Over 80% of our appointments are booked online directly by clients. We run our whole business on the Shedul.com platform for Salons. The system is very easy to use, our team and clients love it!" says Leith Matthews, owner of Akin Barber & Shop, an early user of the platform.



"Being customer-driven is ingrained into our team's core," explained CEO William Zeqiri. "Since day one, we have focused on solving major challenges to make our customers happy. We spend much time talking to our customers and acting on their feedback, enhancing our platform to suit their needs. That's how we've built an award-winning product that can sell itself."



"At Shedul.com we're incorporating intelligent features for our online booking system to help salons grow revenues. For example, smartly displaying price and availability options, based on the client's purchase history and the salon's projected schedule. Our system analyzes client preferences and the business's activity, providing an unbeatable booking experience. This frees up salon staff to do what they do best and spend more face time with clients," says CEO & co-founder, William Zeqiri.



Shedul.com recently announced an investment of $20 million, valuing the company at $105 million. The round was led by Partech, an investment firm with hubs in Paris, San Francisco, and Berlin, along with participation from Berlin-based Target Global, Dubai-based BECO Capital, and New York-based FJ Labs. Additionally, the round included personal investments from entrepreneur Niklas Östberg, Founder and CEO of Delivery Hero AG. The fundraise was oversubscribed with additional secondary transactions of $3 million. The Series B round brings the total amount raised by the London-headquartered company to $32 million to date.





For more information, visit Shedul.com or Fresha.com or download Fresha on the App Store and Google Play . Follow Shedul on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and Crunchbase .

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/885351/Shedul_Top_Salon_and_Spa_Software.jpg