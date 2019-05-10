Informa PLC: Introducing Informa Tech

LONDON, May 10, 2019and brand identity. Bringing together research, media, training and events brands from across the Informa portfolio, Informa Tech's aim is to inspire the global technology community to design, build and run a better digital world.

"We inform, educate and connect through our market-leading brands such as AfricaCom, Black Hat, Light Reading, London Tech Week and Ovum," said Informa Tech CEO, Gary Nugent. He added, "We have a dedicated focus on serving customers working in the technology community - from the creators of technology products and services to the professionals that leverage technology for business advantage."

Informa Tech operates in seven specialist technology markets: Critical Communications, Emerging Technologies, Enterprise IT, Marketing Technologies, Media & Entertainment, Security and Service Providers.

Nugent continued: "With more than 100 brands and 600 industry specialists working in over 20 countries, Informa Tech is uniquely positioned to provide the information, education, connections, reach and engagement that can help unlock the vast opportunities created by the innovation and pace of change in technology markets today."

You can find out more about Informa Tech at InformaTech.com

View the Informa Tech media snippet by clicking here

Follow us on:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community.

We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programmes each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month.

Media contact