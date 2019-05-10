Novavax, Inc.: Novavax Announces Adjustment of Conversion Rate for its 3.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) today announced an adjustment to the conversion rate applicable to its existing 3.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (Notes), pursuant to that certain Indenture between Novavax and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as trustee (Indenture), effective May 10, 2019.



As approved by Novavax' stockholders at a special meeting held on May 8, 2019, Novavax effected a reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding common stock, par value $0.01 (Common Stock) at a ratio of 1-for-20, effective as of 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on May 10, 2019 (Reverse Stock Split).

As a result of the Reverse Stock Split and pursuant to Section 14.04(a) of the Indenture, effective May 10, 2019, the conversation rate under the Indenture will be equal to 7.3411 shares of Common Stock per $1,000 principal amount of the Convertible Notes.

As a result of the foregoing adjustment to the conversion rate and pursuant to Section 14.03(d) of the Indenture, effective May 10, 2019, the table setting forth the number of additional shares of Common Stock to be added to the conversion rate for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes in connection with a make-whole adjustment event based on hypothetical stock prices and effective dates pursuant to Section 14.03(e) of the Indenture was adjusted to read as follows:

Stock Price Effective Date $ 111.20 $ 120.00 $ 130.00 $ 136.20 $ 140.00 $ 160.00 $ 200.00 $ 300.00 $ 400.00 $ 500.00 $ 600.00 January 29, 2016 1.6517 1.5755 1.3668 1.2563 1.1952 0.9315 0.5983 0.2342 0.0979 0.0373 0.0093 February 1, 2017 1.6517 1.6068 1.3859 1.2695 1.2053 0.9302 0.5881 0.2242 0.0918 0.0341 0.0079 February 1, 2018 1.6517 1.6198 1.3862 1.2639 1.1967 0.9113 0.5636 0.2069 0.0823 0.0292 0.0057 February 1, 2019 1.6517 1.6311 1.3803 1.2501 1.1789 0.8802 0.5267 0.1830 0.0697 0.0231 0.0032 February 1, 2020 1.6517 1.6055 1.3357 1.1972 1.1221 0.8124 0.4616 0.1478 0.0530 0.0156 0.0007 February 1, 2021 1.6517 1.5419 1.2458 1.0966 1.0167 0.6962 0.3602 0.1017 0.0341 0.0081 0.0000 February 1, 2022 1.6517 1.3911 1.0532 0.8889 0.8030 0.4796 0.1974 0.0475 0.0157 0.0019 0.0000 February 1, 2023 1.6517 0.9923 0.3512 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000

