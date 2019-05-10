Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2019) - Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX: TCW) ("Trican" or the "Company") announces the final results from its 2019 annual and special meeting held on May 9, 2019 (the "Meeting").

The following seven nominees were elected as directors of Trican to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of Trican, or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee # Votes For % Votes For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld G. Allen Brooks 129,115,567 88.76% 16,352,570 11.24% Dale M. Dusterhoft 141,352,249 97.17% 4,115,888 2.83% Bradley P.D. Fedora 136,203,344 93.63% 9,264,793 6.37% Kevin L. Nugent 133,773,067 91.96% 11,695,070 8.04% Alexander J. Pourbaix 121,933,892 83.82% 23,534,245 16.18% Michael Rapps 119,079,107 81.86% 26,389,030 18.14% Deborah S. Stein 143,276,254 98.49% 2,191,883 1.51%

At the Meeting, shareholders also voted to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of Trican, with Votes For totaling 143,230,674 Trican Shares representing 95.39% of the Trican Shares voted. The Resolution to approve unallocated options under the Company's stock option plan was approved by shareholders with Votes For totaling 122,281,464 Trican Shares representing 84.12% of the Trican Shares Voted. An advisory vote to accept Trican's approach to executive compensation was approved by shareholders with Votes For totaling 142,231,276 Trican Shares representing 97.84% of the Trican Shares Voted.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican provides a comprehensive array of specialized products, equipment and services that are used during the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves.

Requests for further information should be directed to:

Dale Dusterhoft

President and Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ddusterhoft@trican.ca



Robert Skilnick

Chief Financial Officer

E-mail: robert.skilnick@trican.ca



Phone: (403) 266-0202

Fax: (403) 237-7716

2900, 645 - 7th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta T2P 4G8



Please visit our website at www.tricanwellservice.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44722