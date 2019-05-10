Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2019) - Martin Cronin, CEO of Patriot One Technologies speaks on the company's mission to be the foremost global solutions provider for public safety.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://www.b-tv.com/patriot-one-technologies-ceo-clip-90sec/

Patriot One Technologies is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on May 11 - May 12, 2019, throughout the day and evenings.

Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSXV: PAT:) (OTCQX: PTOTF)

patriot1tech.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/44726