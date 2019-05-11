sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 11.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,057 Euro		+0,008
+0,76 %
WKN: A0MYR8 ISIN: CA54928Q1081 Ticker-Symbol: LKT 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LUCARA DIAMOND CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LUCARA DIAMOND CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,063
1,105
10.05.
1,065
1,093
10.05.
11.05.2019 | 00:46
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Lucara Reports Voting Results From Annual Meeting


VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Please view PDF version of News Release.

Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") (TSX: LUC) (BSE: LUC) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUC) held its Annual General & Special meeting of shareholders in Toronto, Ontario today. Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the meeting:

Board Members
Shareholders elected the following 7 board members with shareholders represented at the meeting voting in favour of individual directors as follows:

Director

Votes For

%

Richard Clark

173,307,697

93.10

Paul Conibear

182,433,596

98.00

Brian Edgar

178,027,506

95.63

Marie Inkster

183,996,374

98.84

Lukas Lundin

164,012,599

88.10

Catherine McLeod-Seltzer

180,807,885

97.12

Eira Thomas

182,327,603

97.94

Appointment of Auditors
Shareholders re-appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Lucara's auditors.

Stock Option Plan
The unallocated options under the Corporation's stock option plan, as well as certain amendments of the Plan as disclosed in Lucara's management proxy circular dated April 11, 2019 were approved by Shareholders with 84.62% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.

Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation
Management's approach to executive compensation, also disclosed in Lucara's management proxy circular dated April 11, 2019 was approved with 86.12% of shares represented at the meeting voting in favour.

Eira Thomas
President and Chief Executive Officer

Follow Lucara Diamond on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn

ABOUT LUCARA

Lucara is a leading independent producer of large exceptional quality Type IIa diamonds from its 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company operates transparently and in accordance with international best practices in the areas of sustainability, health and safety, environment and community relations.

ABOUT CLARA

Clara Diamond Solutions (Clara), wholly owned by Lucara Diamond Corp, is a secure, digital sales platform that uses proprietary analytics together with cloud and blockchain technologies to modernize the existing diamond supply chain, driving efficiencies, unlocking value and ensuring diamond provenance from mine to finger.

The information in this release is accurate at the time of distribution but may be superseded or qualified by subsequent news releases.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on May 10, 2019 at 3:45pm Pacific Time.

Investor Relations & Public Relations, +1 604 689 7842, info@lucaradiamond.com; Sweden: Ulrika Häggroth, Investor Relations, +46 70 298 6001, uhaggroth@rive6.ch



© 2019 PR Newswire