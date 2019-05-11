Heads of China's Science and Technology Community Expect to Deepen International Cooperation and Make More Friends

BEIJING, May 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- By 2018, China's Beidou navigation satellite system had been widely used in transportation, land planning, precision agriculture, and other civil areas in over 30 countries and regions along the "Belt and Road" route, and it is the information and communication technology that supports the construction of land and sea cables and backbone networks in 12 countries.

During the Innovation Road, a sub-forum of the Second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, which was held in Beijing on April 25, Science and Technology Daily reporter noticed that the subject was how best to cooperate with international partners and create the future together with innovation.

After China announced the Belt and Road Science, Technology and Innovation Cooperation Action Plan, the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People's Republic of China (MOST) immediately put it into practice. Wang Zhigang, the Minister of Science and Technology, pointed out that the MOST has organized the implementation by conducting science and technology people-to-people exchange, building joint laboratories, cooperating in science parks and promoting technology transfer. The four actions have already made fruitful results.

China is the participant and the beneficiary of the science and technology globalization, and also the contributor and initiator of promoting broader innovation and cooperation. To build the "Belt and Road" into a road of innovation is the concrete action of how China extends science and technology opening up and shares innovative achievements with other countries. The MOST jointly launching the Innovation Road Cooperate Initiative with related parties is an important measure to promote the "Belt and Road" scientific and technological innovation cooperation genuinely.

Huai Jinpeng, executive vice chairman of the China Association for Science and Technology(CAST), said the scientific and cultural exchanges are the basis for the people-to-people ties. Since 2016, through the implementation of the "Belt and Road International Science and Technology Organization Cooperation Platform Construction Project" and the "Belt and Road Folk Science and Technology Humanities Exchange Joint Plan", the CAST has promoted pragmatic cooperation with national science and technology organizations along the "Belt and Road" and the UNESCO. Specifically, China and other countries will cooperate in the field of academic exchanges, talents training, mutual certification of engineering capabilities, jointly building international organizations and other aspects.