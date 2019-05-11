sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 11.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

16,29 Euro		-0,13
-0,79 %
WKN: A0B9QG ISIN: US2321091082 Ticker-Symbol: TJ9 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CUTERA INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CUTERA INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,018
16,342
10.05.
16,072
16,318
10.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CUTERA INC
CUTERA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CUTERA INC16,29-0,79 %