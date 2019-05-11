Photo exhibition: Chinese Ethnic Minority Customs and Scenery

RIGA, Latvia, May 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On 9 and 10 May, for the first time in Latvia a photo exhibition will be held, dedicated to the diversity of the lifestyle and customs of Chinese ethnic minorities. The works presented in the photo exhibition make it possible to learn the customs of Tibetans, Uighurs, Mongolians and other Chinese ethnic minorities, who have been groomed and maintained for several centuries, the values that these nations continue to maintain to pass on to future generations.

Today the exhibition was opened by Mr. SUN Yinglai, Charge d'affaires a.i. of the People's Republic of China's Embassy in the Republic of Latvia, Mr. Tang Yulap, Chairman of the Suisse des Commerçants d' Origine Chinoise association, as well as among the invited guests where state officials, entrepreneurs, faculty and students from the Asian Division of the University of Latvia, as well representatives of Chinese cultural organisations in Latvia. During the opening of the photo exhibition, Chinese traditional music was performed, the artist Maria Zhang demonstrated classical Chinese art of calligraphy, as well as for everyone was opportunity, following the artist's instructions, to try the Chinese art of calligraphy itself.

The photo exhibition will be available for free of charge for everyone at hotel Radisson Blu Latvija Beta Hall, on the 2nd floor on May 9 from 15.00 till 18.00 and on May 10 from 10.00 till 18.00 and at Radisson Blu Ridzene hotel on 9 and 10 May from 10.00 till 18.00.

At the photo exhibition are displayed 64 works made by well-known photographers in China. It is the affiliation of photographers to these nations that make these photographs of true stories that reflect they everyday-life. The works for this exhibition are selected by the association Suisse des Commerçants d' Origine Chinoise. The photographs are vividly gorgeous, which allows viewers only to discern the true beauty of Chinese nature. But through the camera's lens, the photographer has betrayed his feelings very accurately, his nations feelings, the magnificence of Chinese nature. Photographs are one of the ways how to show China's diversity, a transformation process that is continuing in the country right now.

The exhibition in Latvia is organized by Real Media International Co., Ltd and supported by the association Suisse des Commerçants d' Origine Chinoise, which was founded in Switzerland in 2008 with the support of the Embassy of Switzerland in China. The association Suisse des Commerçants d' Origine Chinoise brings together Chinese, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwanese entrepreneurs in Switzerland, as well as representatives of Chinese and foreign organizations. It aims to strengthen cooperation and communication between companies and entrepreneurs, forming a platform for Chinese entrepreneurs in Switzerland, providing participation in state and legislative processes.

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/885577/image_837684_18584558.jpg

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/885580/photoexhibition.jpg

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/885576/image_837684_18584918.jpg