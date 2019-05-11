A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has recently announced the completion of their latest product research engagement for a consumer electronics companyDuring the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to formulate a smart approach to successfully launch new products to attract the target customers. Also, this engagement highlights how Infiniti's solution helped the client to modify their existing products to meet the market demand.

With the entry of new players in the market and the rising barriers in adopting latest technologies, companies in the consumer electronics industry are facing major setbacks in positioning themselves in the evolving market place. Therefore, companies are approaching firms like Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in product research engagement to optimize their products according to customers' requirements and improve their chances for success.

The business challenge: The client is a consumer electronics company based out of the United States. Given the multitude of new products available in the market, the client faced extreme difficulties in setting themselves apart from the global competition. With Infiniti's product research engagement, the client wanted to introduce new products that meet the market demand. Also, they wanted to reduce the production cost by using low-cost materials and redesigning products according to customers' requirements.

The solution offeredThe experts at Infiniti Research collected relevant industry data and conducted a focus group research. They also analyzed the client's competitors' products and examined how the target group interacted with their products. With Infiniti's product research engagement, the client was able to understand the market demands and introduce products that satisfied their customers. Also, the client was able to understand the inefficiencies in their existing product. This helped them to redesign their existing product to drive sales. This further helped them widen the market for their products.

Infiniti's product research engagement helped the client to:

Excel in the global market

Evaluate and prioritize product improvement opportunities

Infiniti's product research engagement offered predictive insights on:

Improvising product development strategies and business plans

Reducing production cost and enhancing profitability

