AT&S: AT&S, European market leader and one of the globally leading manufacturers of high-end printed circuit boards and IC substrates, achieved record revenue and EBITDA levels again in 2018/19. The Group's revenue rose by 3.6% to Euro 1,028.0 mn in 2018/19 (previous year: Euro 991.8 mn). The operating result (EBIT) increased significantly by 29.8% to Euro 117.2 mn. Profit for the year consequently rose from Euro 56.5 mn to Euro 86.9 mn. Miniaturisation and functional integration will continue to be the trends in the electronics industry in the future. In addition, the necessity of the shortest possible time to market is growing due to shorter life cycles of new products. The combination of these trends will increase modularisation in electronics in the coming years ....

