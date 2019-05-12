sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 12.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

19,14 Euro		+0,12
+0,63 %
WKN: 902388 ISIN: AT0000652250 Ticker-Symbol: T1L 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
S IMMO AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
S IMMO AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,281
19,458
11.05.
19,30
19,38
10.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
S IMMO AG
S IMMO AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
S IMMO AG19,14+0,63 %