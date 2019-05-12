Thompson Education Center: Sherry Li In Attendance at the Victory Reception, Cabinet Dinner, and Prayer Breakfast

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2019 / Sherry Li, Chairman of Board of Thompson Education Center, accompanied by Mike Wang, Board Member/General Manager of Thompson Education Center and fellow associates attended the Victory Reception, an event in honor of incoming White House chief of staff and Republican National Committee chair, Reince Priebus. During the reception, Sherry Li had a conversation with Ben Carson (Nominated as Secretary of the Housing and Urban Development) and Ed Cox (Chairman of the New York Republican State Committee ).

On January 18th, Sherry Li, Chairman of the Board of Thompson Education Center and Chairman of the education center's school board joined the Cabinet Dinner with select Cabinet appointees, to have an intimate policy discussion. Nominated Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Nominated Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Nominated Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly, Nominated Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Nominated C.I.A Director Mike Pompeo, Appointed National Security Advisor Michael T. Flynn and Trump's Campaign Manager Kellyanne Elizabeth Conway and others attended the last night's event. Jon Voight, a 78 year old actor known for movies like Midnight Cowboy and TV shows like Ray Donovan, also the father of Angelina Jolie appeared at the Cabinet Dinner and introduced the Cabinet Members who attended the event last night.

On the morning of January 19th, Thompson Education Center attended the Inaugural Prayer Breakfast, which was held in the Capitol Hill Club. The intent of this event, which first began on Inauguration Day in 1993, is for people of faith to gather together to pray for the Office of the Presidency. During the breakfast break, Sherry Li, Chairman of the Board of Thompson Education Center had a chance to meet with Ted Cruz (Candidate for the Republican Nomination for President of United States) and Edward Royce (Member of Congress, Thirty-Ninth District- California).

Later around noon, Thompson Education Center attended Amer-I-Can Pre-Inauguration party hosted by the Cleveland Browns Hall of Famer Jim Brown. The attendees included the legendary college basketball coach Bobby Knight and a number of people with Ohio connections. Thompson Education Center also won the bid for a football signed by Jim Brown.

Thompson Education Center project is coming to the Town of Thompson. It will develop a new high-end education community in Sullivan County, New York. Thompson Education Center project will help create many jobs in the region and stimulate the local economy. There will be total 6 phases for the project, and according to the economic report, each phase will create over 3000 jobs. In total, over 20,000 jobs will be created throughout the entire project. Thompson Education Center is proud to be a community member; together we can build a better, stronger and healthier community and "Make America Great Again!"

